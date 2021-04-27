SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

SEMR opened at $16.27 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

