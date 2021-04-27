Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $290,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

