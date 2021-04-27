Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 82.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,643,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

FAST opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

