Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

