Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.