Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 21,489 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.