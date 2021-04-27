Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,550 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

