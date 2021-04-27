Sharps Compliance (SMED) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $261.22 million and a PE ratio of 226.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

