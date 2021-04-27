Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 130,371 shares.The stock last traded at $32.90 and had previously closed at $30.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

