Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded by ATB Capital to Outperform

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.29.

SCL stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.42. The company had a trading volume of 96,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,186. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.16.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

