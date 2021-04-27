Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 893 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

