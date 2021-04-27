Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 32,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

