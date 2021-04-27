Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $18.06 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.62. 110,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

