Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.