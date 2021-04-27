Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.27. The company had a trading volume of 131,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.90. The company has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.31 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

