Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 201 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. 82,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,019. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

