Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $159.11. 39,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

