Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.