ShipChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $179.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $179.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00060848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00744322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.18 or 0.07575786 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.