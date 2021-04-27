ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $162.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $163.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,534.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

