Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $63.73

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.73, but opened at $60.91. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

