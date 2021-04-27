Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Cut to $4.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $556.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.