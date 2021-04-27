Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director J Albert Smith, Jr. Purchases 385 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPG opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

