Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $114.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

