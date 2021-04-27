Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) Trading Up 11%

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)’s share price were up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 16,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 682,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

