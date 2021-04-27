Snap’s (SNAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE SNAP opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

