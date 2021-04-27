Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$49.00 on Monday. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

