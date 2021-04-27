SOL Capital Management CO Has $776,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

