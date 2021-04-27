SOL Capital Management CO Sells 500 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in WPP were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WPP by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WPP by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 26.05%.

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

