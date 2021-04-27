SOL Capital Management CO Sells 725 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

