SONO (SONO) Trading 175% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 88.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 175% higher against the dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $37,854.35 and $648.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,209.84 or 1.00388524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00041429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.61 or 0.01184828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00522879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.96 or 0.00385416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00133718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003673 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

