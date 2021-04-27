South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Reiterated by Williams Capital

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Williams Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.
Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.