South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Reiterated by Williams Capital

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Williams Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.