Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

