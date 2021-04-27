Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 13.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.20% of Southwest Airlines worth $434,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. 109,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

