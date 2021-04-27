Southwest Gas’ (SWX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Southwest Gas by 7.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

