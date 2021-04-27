S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.04 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.75. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $281.07 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

