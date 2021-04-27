SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

QUS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. 7,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,652. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $116.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18.

