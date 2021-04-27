SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

