SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

