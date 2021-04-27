Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Spin Master has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $33.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

