Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.91.

TSE:TOY opened at C$41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$42.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.19.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

