Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Spire worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

