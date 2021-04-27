Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,457 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.31 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

