SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

