Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.05.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $255.77 on Monday. Square has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157,265 shares of company stock worth $276,886,471 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

