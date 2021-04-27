SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.54-4.76 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

