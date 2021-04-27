SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.