Stakinglab Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,301.77 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,301.77 and $17.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

