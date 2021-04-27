Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.38 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

