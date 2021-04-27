State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

